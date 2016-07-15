Technology

Thin Is In: HP Unveils Spectre

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Thin Is In: HP Unveils Spectre
Image credit: HP
HP Spectre
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HP Spectre is a fusion of great design with top of the line computing power. It weighs in at just 1.1kg with a width of less than 1.5cm, and offers the options of an Intel Core i5 model or an Intel Core i7 model. Spectre has a hyperbaric cooling system that doesn’t just push heat out of the machine– it actually draws in cool air and directs it over the processor to keep it running at peak performance.

HP Spectre. Image credit: HP.
The PC features a backlit keyboard, a glass track pad, a full HD 13.3” diagonal edge-to-edge display, and Bang & Olufsen sound to create the ultimate entertainment experience. Unveiled as “the world’s thinnest laptop,” Spectre has an aluminum chassis as thin as a AAA-battery with high gloss copper accents, such as the hidden piston hinge that complements the design, like a piece of fine jewelry. Spectre has a premium look and feel, making it ideal for the fashionable professional.

 

HP Spectre keyboard view. Image credit: HP.
Related: Enterprise Mobility: HP Elite X2 1012

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

The Benefits of Smart Technology for Depression and Anxiety

Technology

Google Assistant Will Place Your Dunkin' Orders, Finally

Technology

Why (and How) You Should Optimize Your Website for Voice Search