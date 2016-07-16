Turn Back The Clock: Kiehl's For Men

July 16, 2016 2 min read

It’s been a long day, and those frown lines on your forehead are looking more pronounced than usual. If this sounds familiar, you’re going to like this month’s skincare picks. Stress, time, and even pollution all take a toll on your skin, and to treat (and prevent) the symptoms of aging, we suggest visiting your nearest Kiehl’s for some fixes.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Heavy Lifting Eye Repair. Image credit: Kiehl's.

On a cleansed skin, apply a thin and even layer of the Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Heavy Lifting Anti-Aging Moisturizer. Ensure that you avoid the eye area by a wide berth. It hydrates, lifts, and firms the skin for an all-around smoother face. Next, take a very small dab of the Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Heavy Lifting Eye Repair and apply in a gentle tapping motion all the way around the orbital bone (your eye zone). This product has dual benefits: lightening and brightening dark circles, and it reduces the appearance of fine lines. For optimal results, apply both face and eye products morning and night.

Kiehl's Facial Fuel Heavy Lifting Moisturizer. Image credit: Kiehl's.