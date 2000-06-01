Mighty Mini

Portable MiniDiscs player/recorder

June 1, 2000

Let' stake a moment to bask in the glory that is technology, shall we? From analog to digital, music formats have evolved from bulky eight-tracks to sleek MiniDiscs (MDs), and now Sharp Electronics is taking us from recording studio to portable MD-MT15 player/recorder. Not only can you dub your favorite musical selections from any audio source, but you can also personalize recordings with a 100 character titler, modify tracks to a desired sequence and transfer all titles to a second MD. The MD MT15 is the most capable recording unit money can buy - and at sround $200, what's stopping you? Visit www.sharp-usa.com