Stunt Double

Remote-controlled stunt cars

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Ever since Creata Ltd. unveiled its latest contribution (through its distributor Simplifun) to the next generation of radio-controlled vehicles, no defenseless floor-hugger has been safe. MegaMachines Shotgun and Skidzo (Skidzo's the little one) are two remote-controlled stunt cars that, uncannily enough, are operated by a single 9.6-volt transmitter. Just press a release button, and little Skidzo will shoot out of Shotgun-then you can propel those puppies into a variety of hair brained stunts. Can it get any better than this? Try the ballistic barrel roll or the psychocentrifuge - it's all good. Just be sure to remove all nearby quadrupeds and infants before operating. Price: $69.99; for more dirt, visit www.simplifuntoy.com.