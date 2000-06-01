Lobbing The Light Fantastic

Laser tennis game

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

To assist in curbing expletives and maintaining stable heart rates, Tiger Electronics has thankfully ended all ball-retrieving exertion and updated the 12th century game of ball-lobbing with a laser version. With a lovely red LED acting as ball and a light-reflective racket in hand, you can test your skills in Laser Tennis from the convenience of your own office or living room. Techno sound effects help egg on one or two players in an erratic fury of competition. Games may be played in one or three set matches, and "ball" speed increases in up to four levels of play. Suggested retail: $39.99; check out www.game.com/tigertoys for the score.