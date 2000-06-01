Growth Strategies

Extreme Measures

How to attract Generation Y employees
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Imagine a group of strangers picked to work together and go on weekend adventures to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start being real. Sounds like a new MTV show, right? Believe it or not, it's your company-or at least it should be. With the labor pool shrinking and the economy expanding, today's college grads don't have to accept just any old job offer. And their expectations are higher: A survey of Gen Y college students by O'Connor Kenny Partners Inc., a communications firm in Memphis, found the number-one thing they're looking for in a job is a fun working environment.

So what's a company to do? More are offering cool outings as part of their benefits packages to attract new workers. There are companies that'll take care of all the details-San Francisco-based Absolute Adventures Inc., for one, will organize weekly activities based on employees' interests. For no start-up fee but $25 per month per participant, you can choose from a variety of discounted activities-from swing dancing and whale-watching trips to kayaking with sea otters.

"The balance between work and personal life has shifted," says Absolute Adventures' owner Patric Douglas, 33. "Those companies that fail to recognize this balance will see problems."

One of Douglas' clients is SelfCare.com, a site offering health and wellness products. "We ask a lot of our employees," says Buffi Szeles, human resources manager at SelfCare.com. "This is one way of giving back to them that recognizes the value of exploring the world, staying healthy and staying fit. That's an important message for companies to send if they want to keep employees happy."

Maybe following MTV's example isn't such a bad idea.

Contact Source

Absolute Adventures Inc., (415) 235-9410, www.absoluteadv.com

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business