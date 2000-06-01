The Institute of Entrepreneurship is sponsoring a nationwide entrepreneurial tour.

The Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) in Albany, New York, is conducting an entrepreneurial tour called E-Tour: Be The Boss--with Business Start-Ups as a sponsor. From June 1 through August 2, expect to see the E-Tour RV traversing through 10 eastern states, where IE will meet and interview 30 to 35 young entrepreneurs just like you to get a handle on this whole Gen X and Y entrepreneurial spirit thing. IE will work with SBDCs, the SBA and others to find entrepreneurs age 27 or younger who have a compelling story to tell, and the interviews will take place at each entrepreneur's place of business. Hop over to www.nyie.org or call (877) 275-6943 for details.