Funding

How Global Startup Funding Fared in Q2– 10 Points You Need to Know!

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Global Startup Funding Fared in Q2– 10 Points You Need to Know!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Hong Kong skyline
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A joint report published by KPMG International and CB Insights, startup funding showed some interesting facts about deal activity in Asia and across the globe. Following are some key points -

  • More Seed deals in Asia - Asian seed deal share rose to a 5-quarter high of 39% in Q2'16, up from 33% the quarter prior. In absolute terms, seed deals held relatively steady from Q1'16, while most other stages fell
  • North American lull - After a slight uptick in deal activity in Q1'16, North America saw another sharp drop in Q2'16, with just 1117 deals into VC-backed companies.
  • Second quarter of saw venture capital funding activity rise slightly following 2 quarters of declines, while deal activity fell for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • Large rounds by companies like Uber, Snapchat and Didi Chuxing helped buoy investment despite the ongoing decline in the number of deals.
  • The Brexit referendum in the UK caused many investors to hold back from making significant investments, over the quarter, specifically in the UK
  • The upcoming US presidential election, the potential increase in US interest rates, and an economic slowdown in China also added to investor caution.
  • Deal activity had already slowed noticeably in Q4'15 and Q1'16 but global financings dropped a further 6% in Q2'16, down to 1886. Deal count fell in both Asia and North America, though it rose slightly in Europe.
  • 2015 saw investors write many $100M+ checks into private tech companies thanks to crossover investors, corporates and other-deep pocketed investors entering private markets. 2016 has seen that trend cool significantly, with North America seeing just 14 $100M+ rounds in Q2'16 compared to 37 in Q3'15.
  • IPO exits remained low in Q2'16. Given the retrenchment in share prices among tech companies in 2015, many companies are holding off from considering an IPO or are looking at M&A as an attractive exit strategy. Of the 10 biggest IPOs in 2015, approximately two-thirds are now trading below their offering price.
  • VC investment in North America is likely to remain uneven heading into Q3, as market uncertainties such as the US presidential election continue to drive uncertainty.

 

 

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] Zomato Raises $150 million From Ant Financial

Funding

[Funding Alert] This Edtech Start-Up Is Now the Third Most Valued Indian Unicorn After Paytm, OYO

Funding

Early Stage Investment Into Indian Start-Ups More Than Doubled In 2019