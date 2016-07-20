Nintendo

Japanese Gamers Left Waiting for Pokemon GO's Home Launch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Japanese Gamers Left Waiting for Pokemon GO's Home Launch
Image credit: Reuters | Toru Hanai
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Gamers in Japan, home of Nintendo Co.'s Pokemon, waited in vain on Wednesday for the launch of its smash-hit mobile phone game, amid media reports that the developers behind it had hit the brakes over concerns that manic demand would overload server capacity.

Nintendo's shares suffered a rare bad day since Pokemon GO took the world by storm, tumbling 13 percent to around 27,765 yen ($261) on the disappointment. Even so, the stock has gained 86 percent since its U.S. launch earlier this month, adding $17 billion to its market capitalization.

"Isn't Japan the home of Pokemon? I beg them to hurry up!," said Toshihide Onchi, a 40-year-old system engineer who took part in the trial of the game's beta version.

Late on Tuesday technology news site TechCrunch and other media outlets reported the launch would take place the following day. TechCrunch later reported a postponement, but said the rollout for one of the world's most critical gaming markets was still imminent.

A spokeswoman for Pokemon Company, which created the game along with Nintendo and Google-spinoff Niantic, declined to comment on the report, reiterating that nothing had been decided over the Japan launch date. Nintendo referred any queries regarding Pokemon GO to Pokemon Company.

Investors and analysts are betting the success of game, available officially in 35 countries and played in many more, will be transformational for Nintendo. While Pokemon GO will not prove a major direct boost, it could prompt Nintendo to cash in more effectively on an extensive cupboard of characters.

Until Pokemon GO, the company had focused on more profitable consoles and snubbed mobile games.

Candy crushed?

Niantic CEO John Hanke told Reuters on Friday the developers were being extra-cautious in Japan, given the level of expectation and sheer number of players.

"The technical challenge for us is having enough server capacity on the back end to handle that number of users," he said.

Pokemon GO, which marries a classic 20-year-old franchise with augmented reality, is on its way to becoming the first mobile game to break the $4 billion-per-year barrier, beating Candy Crush Saga, according to Macquarie Research.

Others too have benefited from the craze. Shares of Japan's McDonald's Holdings Co. ended up 9.8 percent after the TechCrunch report said the fast-food chain operator would become the game's first sponsor.

TechCrunch said the sponsorship would see McDonald's 3,000-plus fast food restaurants across Japan become "gyms," or battlegrounds, for Pokemon collectors. The chain already gives away Pokemon-themed toys with its Happy Meals.

McDonald's Japan said on Wednesday that it planned to collaborate on the game "soon." The statement said it will announce details of the collaboration when it is ready.

(This version of the story has been refiled to remove extraneous apostrophe in headline)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada, Ayai Tomisawa, Chris Gallagher and Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Greg Mahlich)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Nintendo

Nintendo Announces the Switch Lite for $199

Nintendo

Nintendo Profits Increase 505 Percent Thanks to Switch

Nintendo

Nintendo Shipped 2.74 Million Switch Units in Its First Month