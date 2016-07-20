Vine

Check Out This Vine of Jeff Bezos Dressed as an Alien

Image credit: David Ryder | Getty Images
Jeff Bezos
Entrepreneur Staff

Remember Vine? The mobile video sharing solution Twitter launched in 2013? We often need reminding, so if you've forgotten, you're in good company. Vine lately has been best known as inspiring headlines like Is Vine Dead? or Teens and the Journal Agree: Vine is Dying and Going to Facebook Heaven.

But while interest in the platform has waned since its explosive launch, there is good news. Jeff Bezos just joined. And because he loves us (we think), he posted a short video of himself as an actual space alien eating his lunch. (He has a walk on part in the latest Star Trek film. We assume he'll wear this costume in the movie and it's not an unrelated alien costume he might just own and enjoy.)

Regardless, we're excited. Boldy go, Jeff! Boldly go. 

