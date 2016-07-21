Pokémon Now One of the Most Watched Shows on This Platform

July 21, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Pokémon TV shows are among the most watched titles on Netflix in a number of countries around the globe following the release of the PokémonGo mobile game which has taken the world by storm, a spokesperson for the streaming service told CNBC on Thursday.

Netflix has a number of Pokémon shows available including "Pokémon: Indigo League," "Pokémon: XY," "Pokémon: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages" and "Pokémon: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction".

"Pokémon shows have jumped into the most popular titles in many countries around the globe where we have Pokémon titles available," a spokesperson told CNBC in an emailed statement.

The revival of the Pokémon cartoons comes after the augmented reality mobile game Pokémon Go was released earlier this month. It has gained tremendous popularity and people are spending an average of 43 minutes per day playing, more time than they spend on WhatsApp and Snapchat, according to SimilarWeb.

U.S. firm Niantic and Japan's Nintendo are behind the game. The popularity so far has caused a huge spike in Nintendo's share price.

Pokémon titles on Netflix are available across the Americas, Europe and Australia. Pokémon Go is available in the U.S., U.K., New Zealand, Australia, U.K., Germany and a number of other European countries. The game is soon to be released in Japan.

Netflix users are also seeing "Pokémon: Indigo League" appearing in the "trending now" section of their service, which happens when a program is being watched a lot.