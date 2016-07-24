View From The Top

July 24, 2016 1 min read

Describing the risky yet intense Mt. Everest expedition as a life-changing experience, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii highly recommends going through the pain at least once. Gondal sees a similarity between the physically exhausting, emotional trek and his entrepreneurial journey, which is all about reaching the top.

Quenching his adventurous thirst, the 39-year-old unveils his other side to Entrepreneur.

Your next adventure - Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Favorite cuisine - Japanese

Favorite film - Chak de India

Leisure time for you is - Playing video games with my kids

Fitness mantra - You can, if you think you can

You don’t leave your house without - My GOQii band, phone and a smile!

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (July 2016 Issue).