View From The Top

Describing the risky yet intense Mt. Everest expedition as a life-changing experience, Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii highly recommends going through the pain at least once. Gondal sees a similarity between the physically exhausting, emotional trek and his entrepreneurial journey, which is all about reaching the top.
Quenching his adventurous thirst, the 39-year-old unveils his other side to Entrepreneur.
Your next adventure - Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro
Favorite cuisine - Japanese
Favorite film - Chak de India
Leisure time for you is - Playing video games with my kids
Fitness mantra - You can, if you think you can
You don’t leave your house without - My GOQii band, phone and a smile!
This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (July 2016 Issue).