'Watt-a-Box'! Feed Your Belly And Phone

Ever heard of term impulse purchase? Most consumers, who walk into a restaurant, often get influenced by the product innovation and packaging and end up impulse ordering. At a time when start-ups are coming with wacky ideas to remain in fashioned, innovation at big companies and brands are often a difficult decision to take because once the company has grown considerably, it is more averse to risk taking. Taking the lead, KFC India has come up with ‘Watt a Box’ a limited edition 5-in-one meal box that can charge your phone while you enjoy their ‘yumlicious’ meal.

Charged up chicken

In today’s time each one of us is so hooked to smartphones and tablets, that we want to share every moment captured with our loved ones. Imagine enjoying the ‘fingerlicious meal’ that 5-in-one meal box offers while fiddling with your smartphones, but to your amazement you can’t share the picture on Instagram or Tweet a thank note to the brand for the awesome offer, because your phone is running low on battery. Well, now KFC’s selected outlets in Delhi and Mumbai will give you a 1600mAh inbuilt charger which can charge your phone while you swipe your greasy fingers.

“With the launch of Watt a Box, we have gone a step ahead and also introduced an element of utility into the box. Each one of us spends a considerable time on our smartphones daily and the phone battery going dead is almost like a nightmare! No longer so with Watt a Box around,”said Lluis Ruiz Ribot, CMO, KFC India.

Electrifying Idea

The idea came from Mumbai-based digital agency, Blink Digital which has co-created this innovative concept with KFC. The fast food chain’s Facebook page is loaded with #Wattabox hashtags where customers are tagging their friends who are always running on low battery.

“Today, smartphones have become as indispensable as food. Finding a charger when your smartphone battery is low can be stressful - whether in the middle of a meeting or in the middle of a meal. With the limitededition KFC Watt A Box, we wanted to offer a smarter and cool way for our consumers to recharge their smartphones at KFC, either in store or on the go, that would give them more time to enjoy their meal and have one less thing to worry about”, added Dooj Ramchandani, Co-founderand Chief Creative Officer, Blink Digital. So what are you waiting for? Tag a friend whose phone always runs out of battery or encourage a friend to get nominated.

