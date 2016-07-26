'Trep's Choice: The New Jaguar XE Is True To Form

July 26, 2016 2 min read

They call it “the most advanced, efficient and refined sports saloon car that Jaguar has ever produced,” and while that may well be the case, the XE continues to stay true to the distinctive design and dynamics one has come to expect from the Jaguar brand.

Image credit: Jaguar.

The athletic-looking vehicle -brownie points for those of you who note its structure’s similarity to that of a jaguar, crouching and ready to pounce- offers the choice between the 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel (180PS) engine from Jaguar’s Ingenium range, and the 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol (200PS) and 2.0 liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol (240PS) engines.

Image credit: Jaguar.

While powerful performance is a given, the XE also offers an optional Configurable Dynamic system, which allows the driver to set up dynamics for throttle mapping, gearbox shift points and steering to suit their performance driving needs.

Image credit: Jaguar.

Add to that the luxurious leather finishing in the XE’s interior (which can be personalized too, by the way), and one can rest assured of a ride that’s as comfortable as it is powerful.

