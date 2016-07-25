f&b

How This Startup Is Resolving Basic Amenities Of Restaurant Biz

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How This Startup Is Resolving Basic Amenities Of Restaurant Biz
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Almost every restaurants deal with logistical issues like inconsistent quality and service, poor turnaround time, limited options, lack of knowledge of standards and technology implementation etc.

We know that the restaurant business is heavily dependent on customer service and satisfaction. Turnaround times become critical here. And this goes with the vendors and other stakeholders of this sector as well. They struggle with credit logistics; unawareness about customer needs; timely market updates, lack of technology to address orders and to manage inventory etc.

To address all these problems, IIT Kanpur alumni Abhishek, Nitin, Harshit and Kushang have founded Adurcup, a transaction platform for restaurants.

This Delhi-NCR based startup helps restaurants by becoming a one-stop solution for all major restaurant needs. With over 150 verticals and 1000's of sku's that a restaurant/qsr needs, they are solving a big pain point of "procurement" problem of restaurants.

It has completed one year of its operations and now they have launched three new verticals for pest control, cleansing/hygiene products and social WiFi.

"By being the only players in the market, the opportunity for us is huge as of now and looks promising. We have been focusing on getting our unit economics right and we ensure that every added vertical becomes operationally profitable in 60 days time. We are in a revision mode and with more market sense and inputs from the customers, Adurcup will become a better way to run a restaurant,” said Kushang, Ceo and Co-founder, Adurcup.

The startup offers a wide variety of outsourcing services to restaurants so that the restaurants can focus only on their core competency. Currently, with more than 1000 outlets and 500 vendors on board, Adurcup is creating the largest transacting community in the F&B industry. It is projecting to affect the dining experience of more than 2.5 million customers monthly by the end of second quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

“A highly mentorable team that understands the market and its economics and they are also extremely open-minded and forthcoming to its dynamics. They have clinched the recipe for success and scale. They have charted a clear course through the maze of standardized procedures, technology, and analytics,” said Vikram Upadhyaya, Chief Mentor and Evangelist, GHV Accelerator.

The startup, which is currently operational in Delhi NCR, sold over 4000 units of disposable products a day (till Feb 2016); and has now grown by 300 per cent by May 2016. With the new verticals, Adurcup is projecting to sell 50,000 units a day by the end of second quarter of the financial year 2016-17.

The startup was previously funded by the Founders of Dineout for an undisclosed amount in July2015. Thereafter, Adurcup received $100K as a part of the accelerator program by GHV.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

f&b

Reinventing India's Tea Culture, the Coffee Way

f&b

F&B Branding is the Next Big Opportunity for Hotels

f&b

Why The F&B Industry India is Way Ahead of People's Expectation