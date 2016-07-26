Funding

Here's What Startups Need to Know to Get Funded by JSW Ventures

JSW Ventures fund will invest about 100 Cr in early-stage tech and tech-enabled businesses and has so far invested into Overcart and Purplle.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's What Startups Need to Know to Get Funded by JSW Ventures
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JSW Ventures is part of the multi-billion dollar JSW Group with interests in steel, power, cement and infrastructure. The fund will invest about 100 Cr in early-stage tech and tech-enabled businesses and has so far invested into Overcart and Purplle.

Overcart provides an alternative source of high quality unboxed & refurbished products to end-users by collating unsellable inventory stuck across the supply chain, whereas Purplle is an online platform providing beauty products and services.

In an interview to Entrepreneur Media, Gaurav Sachdeva, Managing Partner at JSW Ventures, spoke about what the key factors that the fund looks at before taking the final call.

According to Gaurav, the fund mainly looks for three things -

  1. Entrepreneurial team with a strong ability to solve problems.
  2. Capital efficiency.
  3. Business models that leverage technology.

Tech and tech-enabled businesses across education, healthcare, fin-tech, consumer, enterprise software and SaaS, are the domains the fund intends to focus on.

Amid funding winter and slowdown, companies like Overcart and other niche players have managed to raise funds. Talking about what are the main things are required for startups to get funded, Gaurav said, "A business catering to an untended need led by an execution-focused team will continue to attract capital irrespective of the market sentiments. A rule of thumb for us is: Product businesses with monetisation capability; enterprise businesses with razor sharp focus on customer segments, pricing and distribution; marketplaces with significant customer repeat and seller retention are key characteristics that we like."

An Ideal startup pitch

The most important aspect that helps entrepreneurs get the required attention from investors is an "perfect pitch." Gaurav said that in an early stage pitch, demonstration of the team's vision and an ability to execute is critical. "In a late stage pitch, along with the above, demonstration of proven business model and clear communication of the scale-up strategy is important. In either case, the presence of a viable monetization strategy can help differentiate the pitch further," he added.

https://ssl.gstatic.com/ui/v1/icons/mail/images/cleardot.gif

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Funding

[Funding Alert] This Logistics and Supply Chain Management Start-Up Raised INR 64 Crore

Funding

[Funding Alert] Zomato Raises $150 million From Ant Financial

Funding

The Investment Lifecycle of a Company