January 1, 2000 1 min read

Wearable computers cost thousands of dollars and are still mostly science fiction, right? Well, with a little ingenuity, your regular ol' palmtop PC becomes a wearable computer. The Peel-It from Orang-Otang Computers is a canvas case that attaches around your wrist and holds a Palm Pilot, Palm III, Nino, Avigo or Workpad. It keeps your hands free and your palmtop at the ready. One size fits all. Colors include yellow, orange, black and blue denim.

