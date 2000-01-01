Zippity-Doo-Da

Zip 250 USB

January 1, 2000

New to the USB parade is Iomega's 250MB USB Zip drive. At 1 inch thick and just under 1 pound, the drive qualifies as a very portable slim line. Compatible with both Windows and Mac OS 8.1 or higher, the Zip 250 USB can also be connected to a PCMCIA slot with an optional cable ($40 street). 250MB Zip disks cost about $17 apiece. The software package includes 1-Step Backup, IomegaWare 2.1 and RecordIt.

Zip 250 USB

Iomega

(800) MY-STUFF

www.iomega.com

Street price: $180