Power Mac G4

January 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Hot on the heels of the speedy G3 processor, Apple has introduced the even speedier Power Mac G4, available as high as 500 MHz. The base-model 400 MHz desktop tower comes stocked with a performance-enhancing 1MB L2 cache, 64MB SDRAM and a 10GB hard drive. If Macs and high-end graphics are your thing, the huge cache will make a difference. The built-in 10/100 Base-T Ethernet will get you networking fast. A CD-ROM drive and 56K modem are also included in the base system. The configuration can be tweaked at the Apple Web site.

Power Mac G4

Apple Computer

(800)?95-1000

www.apple.com

Street price: $1,599