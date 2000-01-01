Click Quick

WebRacer

It looks more like a remote control than a computer mouse. Maybe that's because the WebRacer from Kensington (not pictured) has more functions than your average two-button beige chunk can muster. Six numbered buttons can be set for any Web site you designate. One click and you can be at www.bizstartups.com. A four-way menu button lets you scroll any which way. Buttons for "back," "forward," "reload" and "print" are preset. "Check e-mail" can be set for one-button action as well.

