Translation Service

January 1, 2000 1 min read

Someday we'll learn that all the ".TIF," ".GIF," ".BMP" and similar graphics files arcana were part of some ill-advised, underground conspiracy of European nationalists. In the meantime, programs like HiJaak Pro 5.0 will continue to help you make sense of it all. The latest incarnation of this industrial-strength program effortlessly makes file conversions among more than 115 graphics file formats. For power users, HiJaak Pro also offers a custom color palette, still and motion picture captures off the Web, and Web image optimization. Color me impressed.

Street price: $295

Requires: Windows 95, 98 or NT; 16MB RAM; 55MB hard-drive space

IMSI

Novato, California

(800) 833-8082

www.imsisoft.com

