E-Greetings
Few e-mail communications give your start-up that edgy feel more than multimedia messages that easily self-play with a simple double-click by the recipient. With Barking Cards, you can choose among prefabricated cards for all the standard occasions. Or create your own multimedia message using the software's card-creation template. Either way, you'll come off as a techno-wizard to anyone using a Windows 3.1 system or higher.
Barking Cards, Vols. II - III
Street price: Vol. II, $20; Vol. III, $30
Requires: Windows 95 or 98, 8MB RAM, 35MB hard-drive space
Blaze Technologies
Mountain View, California
(650) 691-9450
J.W. Dysart (joedysart@aol.com), a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.