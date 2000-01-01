E-Greetings

Few e-mail communications give your start-up that edgy feel more than multimedia messages that easily self-play with a simple double-click by the recipient. With Barking Cards, you can choose among prefabricated cards for all the standard occasions. Or create your own multimedia message using the software's card-creation template. Either way, you'll come off as a techno-wizard to anyone using a Windows 3.1 system or higher.

Street price: Vol. II, $20; Vol. III, $30

Requires: Windows 95 or 98, 8MB RAM, 35MB hard-drive space

Blaze Technologies

Mountain View, California

(650) 691-9450

www.barkingcard.com

J.W. Dysart (joedysart@aol.com), a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times.

