Weekly Roundup : Here Are Startups That Managed To Scoop Funds This Week!

List includes, Byju, Byndr, Qwikcilver, GoCoop and others

July 29, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the biggest startup news of the week was Flipkart sealing the deal with Jabong, there were a handful of startups that made news as they managed to scoop new round of funds. Some very innovative as well as Series-B category startups managed to initiate new funding talks.

Here are a couple of them-