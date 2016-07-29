Funding

Weekly Roundup : Here Are Startups That Managed To Scoop Funds This Week!

List includes, Byju, Byndr, Qwikcilver, GoCoop and others
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While the biggest startup news of the week was Flipkart sealing the deal with Jabong, there were a handful of startups that made news as they managed to scoop new round of funds.  Some very innovative as well as Series-B category startups managed to initiate new funding talks.

Here are a couple of them-

  • Byju’s learning app, India’s largest edtech startup, is close to raising another $50 million of new funds, close on the heels of raising $75 million in March from Sequoia Capital & Sofina. The freshly raised funds will be deployed to fuel international expansion and inorganic growth through global acquisitions, the company said. The markets that the company already has a presence in are India and the Middle East, and will enter United States, UK and other commonwealth countries over the next few months.
  • Giftcard solution provider Qwikcilver has raised around an undisclosed amount in its latest funding round led by Sistema Asia Fund, the proprietary fund of Russian conglomerate Sistema JSFC and other existing investors.
  • Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has yet again placed his bets on a startup, and this time it is Bengaluru-based 10i Commerce Services.
  • Another edtech startup Byndr raised $700,000 in seed funding from Ben Franklin Technology Partners and a group of angel investors.
  • GoCoop has closed a Series A round of funds from leading investors including Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Saha Fund and existing investors. The company is dedicated to socio-economic development of cooperatives and community based organizations through various technology innovations.

