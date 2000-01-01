Soft Cell

Profile of Urban Wireless Inc.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

The company he co-founded grossed $10 million last year and should reap around $15 million this year. But Asheem Aggarwal, co-president/CEO of urban wireless inc. in New York City, says he lives the same life he did three years ago. "It's not about making money," says Aggarwal, 33, who co-owns the PCS digital phone distributor with Jae Kim, 30, and brothers Peter and Paul Chu, 28 and 31 respectively. "It's to show there's not only one road to take. It's to do things our way and really make a difference."

The biggest impact the kids at urban wireless have made is that now, not only rich kids and stuffy corporate types driving Jags can talk while they walk. Launching three years ago with $50,000 from maxed-out credit cards and private investments, the partners focused on an unexplored niche: marketing cell phone service to ethnic communities and creating a way for consumers with little credit history to purchase pre-paid AIRdiscs for various amounts of time. "We showed people who didn't have credit that [they] aren't downtrodden," says Aggarwal.

Using Paul's marketing expertise, the company, which went from service carrier to branded distributor after selling its 35,000-strong customer base to strategic partner Omnipoint for $4 million in October 1998, has reeled in the masses with the street fashion look and vibe of its phones and ads.

Now also in Miami, urban wireless is looking to become a "force to be reckoned with" nationwide. Besides reshaping cellular culture, Aggarwal stresses the importance of shaking up corporate culture. He and his partners have hired friends "from the neighborhood," family members (Aggarwal's dad is CFO) and employees of all ages. And co-workers have been known to go on fishing trips to Brooklyn. After all, if work's going to be your life, it better be a good time.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.