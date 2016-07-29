Robots

Toy-Robot Maker Raises Millions in Second Funding Round

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Toy-Robot Maker Raises Millions in Second Funding Round
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Wonder Workshop Inc., which makes toy robots that teach kids how to code, said it raised $20 million in its second round of funding and was looking to expand into new markets, especially China.

The San Mateo, California-based company, founded in 2012, makes two kinds of robots -- Dot and Dash -- compatible with iOS and Android devices, and can be controlled through mobile apps.

Children can teach the robots actions, from moving around in a room to playing tunes on a xylophone, by writing simple commands or codes.

Chief Executive and co-founder Vikas Gupta hit upon the idea to start Wonder Workshop during a six-month sabbatical he took shortly after his daughter.

"I wanted to find the solution that will engage children aged 5-10, meet them at their cognitive and motor skills," Vikas Gupta told Reuters.

Gupta worked with a team of inventors and co-founder Saurabh Gupta to create the robots. Vikas and Saurabh Gupta are not related.

Vikas Gupta also founded virtual currency platform operator Jambool in 2006. He sold the company to Google in 2010.

Wonder Workshop, which has already raised $15.9 million from investors including Madrona Venture Group, Maven Ventures, WI Harper Group and others, said the latest round of financing was led by WI Harper and Idea Bulb Ventures, along with Learn Capital and TCL.

Wonder Workshop was speaking with several retail partners in China, including China's No.2 e-commerce company JD.com, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"In China, we see parents very passionate about their kids' education and we have already seen a lot of after-school learning centers import our robots," Vikas Gupta said.

Wonder Workshop has sold robots to more than 7,000 elementary schools around the world and expects to reach another 8,000 schools this year.

The company has sold 140,000 robots in the last 18 months through its website, Apple stores, Best Buy Co Inc., Target Corp. and Toys R Us stores.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Robots

Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

Robots

Origami-Inspired Robot Gripper Could Pack Your Groceries

Robots

Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot