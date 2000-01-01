Weather Or Not

Climate control

Before you climb that mountain, wouldn't it be nice to know if you'll be able to see more than 10 feet in front of you or if a potential storm will blow you and all your expensive equipment off the edge? A new line of weather clock radios from Westclox gives you a heads-up on nature's scary situations. (Think of it as your personal connection to Mother Nature.) Clipped to your backpack or belt, the Gear delivers up-to-the-minute water levels, wind speeds, storm warnings and visibility and precipitation forecasts. Water-resistant with rubberized grips, the Gear comes in blue, yellow or purple and includes an AM/FM radio and snooze alarm. Suggested retail price: $59.99. To order, call (800) 444-0972.