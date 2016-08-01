Listen to Your Own Voice

August 1, 2016 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



“The quieter you become, the more you can hear.” -- Ram Dass

When was the last time you experienced real silence? Or even spent quiet time in nature? Or your bedroom?

Maybe you’re a master of this and meditate in silence daily.

I’m still working on it. But the louder my life becomes, the more I value silence.

And it turns out science is backing this up.

Giving a few reasons to carve out silent time for yourself on Episode 360 of The School of Greatness.

