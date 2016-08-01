Listen to Your Own Voice
“The quieter you become, the more you can hear.” -- Ram Dass
When was the last time you experienced real silence? Or even spent quiet time in nature? Or your bedroom?
Maybe you’re a master of this and meditate in silence daily.
I’m still working on it. But the louder my life becomes, the more I value silence.
And it turns out science is backing this up.
Giving a few reasons to carve out silent time for yourself on Episode 360 of The School of Greatness.
