Let's Motor

Hot wheels

January 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're not feeling as hip as you wanna be driving around in your parents' old station wagon, check out Toyota's new Echo 2000. Targeting "the unique demands of young, savvy new car buyers," this entry-level sedan comes in two- and four-door models. Though the interior is as spacious as the Toyota Corolla, the price is substantially less at $9,995. The 1.5-liter, twin-cam, 4-cylinder engine gets a thrifty 45 miles per gallon (so you can spend your money on more important things) while delivering you in comfort and style to all the posh hangouts--oh, and the office, of course.