6 Common Marketing Mistakes Made By Emerging Startups

August 1, 2016

Starting a new business is completely a different ball game altogether, and hence committing small bit of mistakes is inevitable. However, startups have shown an innate affinity towards making specific kind of mistakes in general.

Since most of the entrepreneurs continue to hail from a technical background, it does turn out to become difficult enough understanding and imbibing the core principles and essence of marketing. In order to relish in the long term principle process given here are the few common mistakes that the startups should definitely avoid.

1. Thinking you can do everything yourself: Marketing is lot of work and is it generally best handled by someone who knows what exactly they have been doing and what they have to do next. Hiring a resource or working with an outside agency are considered to be one of the best strategies for success having limited experience.

2. Hiring a marketing personal earlier: To advertise your startups it is important that you hire a marketing personal, so that you do not land up investing in the staffing process that too at an early stage itself. So hire a professional only when you are exhausted or tired with all the efforts and options that were available to you. Make an optimum use of the low cost mediums for marketing that would help you acquire more links at a lower amount of money.

3. Checking out your competitors: Checking out your competitors does not mean to replicate them with whatever they have been doing, but instead to watch them, take lesson and see what better you can do when compared to them. Your competitors may have bigger budgets, and employees compared to you but do not dwell on that. They don’t have your passion. They have nothing from your experience or lessons you have learnt while dealing with marketing. So just focus on your competitive advantage says Mike Kappel.

4. Expecting overnight results: Most marketing budgets especially the ones who are generally involved in building an online presence, require weeks to months of reports before you actually start seeing the result. So as a marketer don’t give it up so soon.

5. Neglecting to collect all the required information: If you have wondering when to collect the required information in order to begin with a start up, then here is the answer for your question start from day one of the launch. The best way to get your message conveyed is through emails and newsletters. A well designed way with no way of reaching out the target audience is generally of no use. You would here only land up promoting paid campaigns every time you need a shout a message to whoever your audience are.

6. Relying on wrong marketing channels: One of the most common mistakes made by the startups is pouring their efforts and time to the wrong marketing channels. And as a startup, there are multiple things kept in front of you in the plate, and the time, manpower constructions turn out to be daunting.

The marketing industry that works for more than one industry bringing effective marketing results, might not yield the same when it comes to your business organization. So have your marketing channels tested before zeroing in two or three main ones. Have your channels being optimized in order to convey the brand messages and leads using them as a primary platform and the other next in importance.

To conclude, raise your awareness in order to avoid the marketing mistakes, and if you make mistakes in the initial stages of marketing then do not sweat it. Mistakes are a part of life learn from it and move on with better strategies.