Business News

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala To Become Biggest Shareholder In Bahrain's Investcorp
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Abu Dhabi skyline
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abu Dhabi investment and development company Mubadala has acquired 20% ownership in Bahrain-based investment management company Investcorp. According to a statement on the acquisition, the deal will be executed in two phases- with Mubadala acquiring a 9.99% ownership with immediate effect, and another 10.01% stake set to be transferred post regulatory processes. The valuation of the deal was not disclosed. Commenting on the stake sale, Mohammed Mahfoodh Alardhi, Executive Chairman, Investcorp says that the development is “a significant milestone in the institutionalization of our [Investcorp’s] shareholder base.”

Image credit: Investcorp.

While Investcorp’s current ownership lies with institutional investors from the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar, individuals and family offices, a Bloomberg report attributes the move to Investcorp’s efforts to increase its investor base by attracting more sovereign wealth funds. Investcorp also aims to expand its investments portfolio and rebuild its hedge-fund business. According to information hosted on its website, Investcorp manages more than $10 billion of assets currently, and their past and present portfolio includes 150+ investments across industry sectors. With offices in in London, New York, Bahrain, Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi, Investcorp’s investments are in the nature of private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. Corneliani, Nobel Learning Communities, Arvento and L’azurde are a few of Investcorp’s current investments. The company is perhaps best known for having backed companies such as Tiffany & Co. and Gucci in the past.

Image credit: Mubadala.

The buyer Mubadala, an investment and development company, has been focused on diversifying Abu Dhabi’s economy away from its oil assets. Recently in June, with an eye on consolidation, Mubadala itself merged with International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) -a company formed by Abu Dhabi government to invest in energy and related sectors- under a resolution issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Bloomberg calculations place the combined assets of IPIC and Mubadala at about $135 billion and debt at around $42 billion.

A statement on the WAM news agency mentions that the state expects the integration to create “enhanced economic value” to the Abu Dhabi government, and also serve the purpose of contributing to the diversification of the economy. Mubadala’s portfolio includes global organizations such as US-based Advanced Micro Devices and private equity firm Carlyle Group, Emirates Global Aluminium, Bahrain’s Tatweer Petroleum and more. The Mubadala-IPIC merger is the second major deal for the Emirate, after reports of a merger between its lenders National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank (FGB) taking shape.

Related: The How-To: Setting Up A Business In Abu Dhabi

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding