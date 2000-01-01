The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Tax trap
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the January 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

The good news: The IRS reportedly is easing up on audits of small businesses. If you had assets of less than $250,000, you had a 0.75 percent chance of being audited in 1998, compared to a 1.16 percent chance in 1997, according to TRAC Reports Inc., a data gathering, research and distribution organization. Businesses with assets between $250,000 and $1 million had a 2.49 percent chance--down from a 3.49 percent chance in 1997.

The bad news: The IRS may be more likely to scrutinize your returns if your small business is paying taxes for the first time or if you're self-employed. If you haven't paid taxes in past years because you didn't generate profits until now, there's a good chance the IRS will question your not having paid quarterly estimated taxes in 1999. Not having owed taxes the previous year is no excuse. You may or may not be hit with penalties.

IRS guidelines on quarterly estimated tax payments are complicated, so consult your accountant or tax attorney. If you expect 2000 to be your first profitable year for tax purposes, have your accountant schedule quarterly payments now to preclude IRS hassles next year.

Even more closely watched are the self-employed. If the agency audits you, it can access your bank statements and other financial records that may reveal any unreported income. According to Nolo.com, a publisher of self-help legal aids, the IRS will probably want to know:

  • Did you report all business sales and receipts?
  • Did you write off any personal expenses as business expenses?
  • Does your lifestyle exceed reported income?
  • Did you write off car expenses that were not businessrelated?
  • Are you reporting all cash transactions--especially large transactions?
  • Did you claim large business entertainment expenses?

Paul deCeglie (MrWritePDC@aol.com) is a former staff reporter for Journal of Commerce and American Banker.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.