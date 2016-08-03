Ride Sharing

Bosch Launches Electric Scooter Sharing Service in Berlin

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Bosch Launches Electric Scooter Sharing Service in Berlin
Image credit: Bosch
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Auto parts supplier Robert Bosch has launched an electric scooter sharing service in Berlin, moving into a transport-on-demand market that has attracted companies ranging from technology firms and rental agencies to car manufacturers.

Stuttgart-based Bosch said on Wednesday Berlin residents could now locate and book one of 200 scooters using a smartphone application called Coup.

"Mobility requirements and demands are changing. Bosch wants to shape this change with their own mobility and service solutions," management board member Markus Heyn said in a statement.

By launching Coup, Bosch is entering a market that puts it into competition with its established customer base of car manufacturers including Daimler General Motors and BMW, which are also expanding into on-demand services accessed via smartphones.

The move is part of Bosch's drive to expand beyond its traditional business of providing components such as spark plugs for combustion engines and into areas such as software, services and Internet-connected devices.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Ride Sharing

Google Expands Nascent Ride-Sharing Service

Ride Sharing

Daimler's Mytaxi to Merge With Hailo to Take on Uber

Ride Sharing

What's Cheaper in Your City: Cabs or Uber?