A Chair With Flair

Take a seat

January 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're pressed for space and your living room doubles as your home office, AGI's Tea Cup chair may provide a comfy furniture solution. The convex seat cushion and front border will have you looking stylish, and the removable laptop-sized tablet arm lets you easily kick back for a Chai when you're done working. The one-seat maplewood chair is custom-upholstered and features die-cast aluminum legs. The price starts at $1,055; an optional tablet arm costs $165. Call (336) 434-5011 or visit www.ki-inc.com for more information.