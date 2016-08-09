Environment

This Startup Plans to Revolutionize the Way We Recycle Food

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

At this year's Propeller Fest tech meetup, Entrepreneur.com held a "Pitch the Editor" contest. Former Senior Writer Cat Clifford heard from Justin Kamine, who is a member of the board of directors for California Safe Soil. The environmental startup was one of the top ten contestants our editors selected. 

Kamine pitched California Safe Soil's patented technology, which provides an alternative option for recycling food wastes. Using “aerobic, enzymatic digestion” processes, the company turns wastes into liquid fertilizers that are returned to the soil to grow more organic foods.

Related: These Entrepreneurs Hope to Use Garbage to Change the Way America Grows its Food

From reducing water consumption to increasing farmers’ yields and reducing nitrate chemical fertilizers, the startup provides a number of benefits. From a consumer’s perspective, the new technology will improve supermarket hygiene and reduce costs.

Click play to watch Kamine's pitch.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Environment

The Company That Created Robot Pizza Trucks Is Now Pushing to Solve the Global Issue of Plastic Pollution

Environment

Digital Music May Not Have Saved the Environment After All

Environment

Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)