This Startup Plans to Revolutionize the Way We Recycle Food

At this year's Propeller Fest tech meetup, Entrepreneur.com held a "Pitch the Editor" contest. Former Senior Writer Cat Clifford heard from Justin Kamine, who is a member of the board of directors for California Safe Soil. The environmental startup was one of the top ten contestants our editors selected.

Kamine pitched California Safe Soil's patented technology, which provides an alternative option for recycling food wastes. Using “aerobic, enzymatic digestion” processes, the company turns wastes into liquid fertilizers that are returned to the soil to grow more organic foods.

From reducing water consumption to increasing farmers’ yields and reducing nitrate chemical fertilizers, the startup provides a number of benefits. From a consumer’s perspective, the new technology will improve supermarket hygiene and reduce costs.

