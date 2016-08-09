Startups

How This Entrepreneur Hopes to Haunt His Customers

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

At this year's Propeller Fest, one of the New York metropolitan area's largest technology and entrepreneurship meetups, Entrepreneur.com editors listened to and critiqued a number of 60-second business pitches in the "Pitch the Editor" challenge. The Fear Experience was one of the 10 contestants our editors selected.

The Fear Experience is a haunted house that attracts tens of thousands of people year-round. Based in Cleveland, the startup has been recognized by local media as “Northeast Ohio’s Premier Haunted Attraction.”

The amusement-based startup has grown since its launch, offering other Halloween events such as pumpkin patches and costume shops.

Co-owner Nick Francis intrigues Entrepreneur.com Editorial Director Dan Bova with his pitch, explaining how The Fear Experience has “the best team and the best people to put on the greatest haunted house event.”

Click play to watch Francis's pitch. Unless you're afraid... 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Startups

The Career Rise and Fall of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Startups

Can Crowdfunding Work for Your Company?

Startups

How to Bounce Back When Your Business Threatens to Go Under