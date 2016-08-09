How This Entrepreneur Hopes to Haunt His Customers

August 9, 2016 1 min read

At this year's Propeller Fest, one of the New York metropolitan area's largest technology and entrepreneurship meetups, Entrepreneur.com editors listened to and critiqued a number of 60-second business pitches in the "Pitch the Editor" challenge. The Fear Experience was one of the 10 contestants our editors selected.

The Fear Experience is a haunted house that attracts tens of thousands of people year-round. Based in Cleveland, the startup has been recognized by local media as “Northeast Ohio’s Premier Haunted Attraction.”

The amusement-based startup has grown since its launch, offering other Halloween events such as pumpkin patches and costume shops.

Co-owner Nick Francis intrigues Entrepreneur.com Editorial Director Dan Bova with his pitch, explaining how The Fear Experience has “the best team and the best people to put on the greatest haunted house event.”

Click play to watch Francis's pitch. Unless you're afraid...