Here's Why Axilor Ventures Has Decided To Invest in 12-15 Early-Stage Startups This Year

August 4, 2016

In what is said to be a year of funding slowdown, Axilor Ventures is planning to invest in 12-15 start-ups this year. The venture continues to believe that are abundant opportunities to invest in early-stage startups Axilor, via its unique venture funding model, supports entrepreneurs in their first 24 months, helping them move from idea to scale.

Started by some of the iconic entrepreneurs and business leaders, Axilor's founders include Kris Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal, Professor Tarun Khanna, Srinath Batni and Ganapathy Venugopal.

Talking of its investment philosophy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor said, "Globally, some of the most successful companies have been built coming out of downturns and it will be no different here. The market leaders of the next decade have just started out and we want to support them through the first 24 months of their journey. Not every start-up has to aim for unicorn status – building and running a sustainable, high-growth venture is a good outcome. Some of these foundations are laid in the early days of the start-up journey and Axilor will enable as many start-ups as possible to have these outcomes.”

“We will continue to invest in technology start-ups that power e-commerce, enterprise, and healthcare. However, we will also look at investing in capital efficient models in new sectors with exciting possibilitie,” Kris added.

Axilor also announced that it has opened applications for its flagship Accelerator program for the Winter 2016 batch, starting in September 2016. It plans to induct up to 15 startups in its upcoming batch, up from 9 in its previous batch. Less than one in twenty five applications make it to the final list. One of the few structured programs in the country for founders in very early stages of their idea, the program comes with a host of benefits. At the end of 100 days, most start-ups achieving the program goals get funding of Rs.25 lacs through Axilor’s Scale-up program.