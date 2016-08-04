Investments

Here's Why Axilor Ventures Has Decided To Invest in 12-15 Early-Stage Startups This Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Why Axilor Ventures Has Decided To Invest in 12-15 Early-Stage Startups This Year
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In what is said to be a year of funding slowdown, Axilor Ventures is planning to invest in 12-15 start-ups this year. The venture continues to believe that are abundant opportunities to invest in early-stage startups  Axilor, via its unique venture funding model, supports entrepreneurs in their first 24 months, helping them move from idea to scale.

Started by some of the iconic entrepreneurs and business leaders, Axilor's founders include Kris Gopalakrishnan, S D Shibulal, Professor Tarun Khanna, Srinath Batni and Ganapathy Venugopal.

Talking of its investment philosophy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor said, "Globally, some of the most successful companies have been built coming out of downturns and it will be no different here. The market leaders of the next decade have just started out and we want to support them through the first 24 months of their journey. Not every start-up has to aim for unicorn status – building and running a sustainable, high-growth venture is a good outcome. Some of these foundations are laid in the early days of the start-up journey and Axilor will enable as many start-ups as possible to have these outcomes.”

“We will continue to invest in technology start-ups that power e-commerce, enterprise, and healthcare. However, we will also look at investing in capital efficient models in new sectors with exciting possibilitie,” Kris added.

Axilor also announced that it has opened applications for its flagship Accelerator program for the Winter 2016 batch, starting in September 2016. It plans to induct up to 15 startups in its upcoming batch, up from 9 in its previous batch. Less than one in twenty five applications make it to the final list. One of the few structured programs in the country for founders in very early stages of their idea, the program comes with a host of benefits. At the end of 100 days, most start-ups achieving the program goals get funding of Rs.25 lacs through Axilor’s Scale-up program.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Investments

Nervous About Investing? Think About Your Money This Way.

Investments

The High-Earning Investment Techniques Only the Wealthy Know

Investments

Make Smarter Investments by Learning the Basics of Valuation