Square

Dorsey's Square Reports 41.5 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenue

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Dorsey's Square Reports 41.5 Percent Jump in Quarterly Revenue
Image credit: Reuters | Lucas Jackson
Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square and CEO of Twitter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Mobile payments company Square Inc. on Wednesday reported a 41.5 percent jump in revenue and diminishing losses as more large merchants make sales using Square's technology, a sign the company has moved beyond serving only pop-up shops and food trucks.

"We are finally at a place where our tools scale to any size of seller," Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Twitter Inc., said on a call with investors. "We are seeing more and more appetite from the larger sellers" as well as chain retailers with multiple locations.

Square stock was up more than 14 percent to about $12 in after-hours trading following the second-quarter earnings call. The price at closing bell was $10.44.

Square's revenue reached $438.5 million, up 41.5 percent from its earnings of $310.0 million a year earlier. It processed $12.5 billion in payments, up 42 percent from a year ago, mostly due to new and larger retailers using Square, the company said.

About 42 percent of total payments is coming from larger retailers, signaling a dramatic transition for Square. The company started seven years ago as a card reader that turns a mobile phone into a payment terminal, and was sold primarily to pop-up stores, coffee shops, food trucks and other small merchants that couldn't afford elaborate payment systems.

Square, which went public in November, has expanded to offer an array of services for businesses such as point-of-sale registers, invoice software and loans.

Square Capital, the loan program, saw a 123 percent increase over last year, with $189 million in loans made to businesses. Square added five investors to the program, which will provide capital for additional borrowers, said Sarah Friar, Square chief financial officer. About 90 percent of borrowers renew their loans.

The growth in Square's loan business comes despite increased scrutiny over lending practices fueled by troubles at online lending platforms LendingClub and Prosper Marketplace.

"There was definitely some swirls around the alternative lending market," Friar said on a call with journalists.

Friar said Square's familiarity with borrowers -- the company lends to merchants it has already done business with -- and the low cost of the program distinguishes it from other lenders.

"We have millions of sellers on our platform," she said. "So our customer acquisition cost is effectively zero."

Square recoups its loans by taking a slice of each sale the merchant makes; default rates are around 4 percent, Friar said.

For 2016, Square expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion.

Still, the company is not profitable. Its losses narrowed to $27.3 million from $29.6 million during the same period last year. On a per share basis, Square lost 8 cents. 

The company is looking to grow overseas, and is eyeing the United Kingdom as a potential next stop, executives said Wednesday. Square currently serves United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.

Reuters reported last month that Square incorporated a business called Squareup Europe Ltd in Britain, lining itself up for what could be its first foray into Europe.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and James Dalgleish)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Square

A Terrifying Public Speaking Moment Taught the Co-Founder of Square to Honor a Rebellious Spirit of Skepticism

Square

Square Settled Lawsuit With Refuted Co-Founder for $50 Million

Square

Square Jumps More Than 60 Percent in Early Trading