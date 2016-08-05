Olympics

How to Watch the Rio 2016 Olympics Online

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Watch the Rio 2016 Olympics Online
Image credit: PC Mag
Senior Features Writer, PCMag
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

The 2016 Rio Olympics are going to be something to watch, from the unfolding controversies to the uplifting stories of athletes making their way to Brazil.

There are 19 days of Olympics viewing, from women's soccer on Aug. 3, two days before the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony on Aug. 21. Daytime programming will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., primetime 8 p.m. to midnight, late-night from 12:35 a.m. to 1:35 a.m., and replays from 1:35 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

 

Despite the games bringing together competitors from around the world, coverage is not so universal. The International Olympic Committee will not show the games on its YouTube channel until they are over, but there are other options.

NBCOlympics.com has live streams, replays, and all sorts of extras, but you have to be a cable TV subscriber to access it all. NBC will again allow viewers to watch 30 minutes of video before signing in, though.

Other countries will have coverage that you won't see on NBC in the US. If you want to watch any of the over 100 broadcasters worldwide, you can use a VPN service, like Hola, but proceed at your own risk.

NBC Sports

The NBC Sports app contains coverage from NBC, NBC Sports Network, and the Golf Channel. The app is available for iOS, Android, and Windows.

Telemundo Deportes

The Telemundo Deportes app has Telemundo's coverage to go. It's available for iOS and Android.

Streaming

For watching the games from the comfort of the couch, you can use a set-top box or gaming console. The NBC Sports app works on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox. There is no app for Chromecast, but you can cast your browser to your TV. For PlayStation users, you have to subscribe to PlayStation Vue.

Sling

If you're a Sling Blue customer, then you get live coverage from NBC (if it's available on Sling in your area) NBCSN, Bravo and USA. As with all Sling services, you can watch on your computer, mobile device, set-top box and gaming console.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Olympics

The Coolest Technology Athletes Used at the Olympics

Olympics

The Inspiring Stories of These Trailblazing, Triumphant U.S. Olympic Athletes Will Warm Your Heart

Olympics

5 Steps to Becoming an 'Olympic' Entrepreneur