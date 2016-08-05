How to Watch the Rio 2016 Olympics Online

August 5, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



The 2016 Rio Olympics are going to be something to watch, from the unfolding controversies to the uplifting stories of athletes making their way to Brazil.

There are 19 days of Olympics viewing, from women's soccer on Aug. 3, two days before the opening ceremony to the closing ceremony on Aug. 21. Daytime programming will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., primetime 8 p.m. to midnight, late-night from 12:35 a.m. to 1:35 a.m., and replays from 1:35 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Despite the games bringing together competitors from around the world, coverage is not so universal. The International Olympic Committee will not show the games on its YouTube channel until they are over, but there are other options.

NBCOlympics.com has live streams, replays, and all sorts of extras, but you have to be a cable TV subscriber to access it all. NBC will again allow viewers to watch 30 minutes of video before signing in, though.

Other countries will have coverage that you won't see on NBC in the US. If you want to watch any of the over 100 broadcasters worldwide, you can use a VPN service, like Hola, but proceed at your own risk.

NBC Sports

The NBC Sports app contains coverage from NBC, NBC Sports Network, and the Golf Channel. The app is available for iOS, Android, and Windows.

Telemundo Deportes

The Telemundo Deportes app has Telemundo's coverage to go. It's available for iOS and Android.

Streaming

For watching the games from the comfort of the couch, you can use a set-top box or gaming console. The NBC Sports app works on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox. There is no app for Chromecast, but you can cast your browser to your TV. For PlayStation users, you have to subscribe to PlayStation Vue.

Sling

If you're a Sling Blue customer, then you get live coverage from NBC (if it's available on Sling in your area) NBCSN, Bravo and USA. As with all Sling services, you can watch on your computer, mobile device, set-top box and gaming console.