Apps

How to Drive App Discovery and Engagement

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Drive App Discovery and Engagement
Image credit: Betsie Van der Meer | Getty Images
Contributor
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps

“I made my app, but where are all my customers?!” As consumers look to mobile apps for the majority of their product and service needs, it’s more crucial than ever for businesses to capitalize on this market. Creating your business application is a great first step, but having customers download and return to your app is a whole other battle. Proper marketing is what sets your app apart from your competitors, ensuring top customer acquisition and retention.

Check out some of the most important tactics that successful marketers are using to drive app discovery and engagement through Google.

Organic search

When you’re just getting started, it’s important your business allocates its budget as efficiently as possible. Utilizing natural --or unpaid -- Google search results through app indexing can make your app easily discoverable. App indexing allows you to attract potential users through Google search, matching what customers search with your app’s relative content. Basic SEO strategy can be used to ensure your app ranks well in Google’s natural search results, allowing you to boost app downloads at little to no cost.

Paid search

Google play store ads

Reach billions of Android users with ads that appear within the Google Play Store’s search results. You can now manage your app’s ads like you do traditional text ads with keywords and bids. Google also offers tools to track metrics, such as app installations.

Mobile app install ads

It’s a new world. There are now more Google searches on mobile than desktops. Search engines allow you to capitalize on this volume of traffic with paid search results. Much like organic search, mobile app install ads can be customized to particular searches to drive downloads to your app. Google is also looking to launch “streamable” apps that allow users to test them out before downloading, which would increase the importance of app indexing & paid mobile engagement ads.

Re-engaging customers

Ensuring that customer returns to your app is extremely important and equally difficult. A year ago, nearly 20% of apps were abandoned after their first use. Although this number is likely to decline, it is crucial to build a retention strategy that sets your app up for success.

Deep linking is an extremely effective re-engagement strategy. Proper app indexing strategies will allow users to return to your app directly from the Google search results page. You can deep link searches into an already installed app and continue to market it just as you would before the user downloaded. This helps ensure your users return frequently. Be sure to keep up with your app’s push notifications too. An effective push notification strategy is a simple way to re-engage app users and improve retention rates.

Your mobile app presence is absolutely necessary in today’s world. Be sure to leverage your app’s potential.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apps

A Beginner's Guide to Starting and Marketing an App

Apps

New Report Reveals Most Popular Apps in Business Today

Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers