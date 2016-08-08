10th Edition Of Annual CFO Strategies Forum In Dubai This November

August 8, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The pace of digital transformation, an uncertain economic outlook, and evolution of business management techniques, have altered a CFO’s (Chief Financial Officer) role in MENA and world over, from being just “number crunchers” to strategic advisors playing a key role in enterprise decisions. Aiming to help business leaders adapt to this changing landscape, Naseba is organizing the 10th CFO Strategies Forum MENA on November 6-7, 2016 at Sofitel, The Palm in Dubai. Held under the theme of “Prepare, transform and grow your business”, the event acts as a platform to discuss various opportunities and challenges that CFOs face in the current economic climate, and how they can tackle them.

The Forum expects to bring together over 120 CFOs, CEOs, and other industry leaders to discuss the changing role of a CFO, key industry trends, the region’s business growth, and other topics. The event’s agenda includes panel discussions to learn from the experience of successful executives, workshops for skill development, keynote addresses from leading executives, and industry round tables. In addition to these, the Forum provides an opportunity to build professional relationships with its networking sessions.

The CFO Strategies Forum will also feature the MENA CFO Awards, which recognizes individuals, teams, and organizations for achievements in finance function. Sabah Al-Binali, CEO - Credit and Advisor to the Chairman, SHUAA Capital, Fida Chaaban, Founding Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, Joy Ajlouny, co-founder, Fetchr, Paul-Louis Gay, CFO, Almarai, and others are a few speakers sharing their insights at the event. Sponsors for the 10th CFO Strategies Forum include Excel4Apps, ValuStrat, Horvath & Partners, and MasterCard among others.

Related: Women In Finance: How To Succeed In A Male-Dominated Industry