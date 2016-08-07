News and Trends

Uttarakhand To Host India's First 'Women Entrepreneurs Park'

Uttarakhand To Host India's First 'Women Entrepreneurs Park'
Image credit: PIB
Harish Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand
Giving a boost to start-ups, the first industrial park, exclusively for women entrepreneurs was launched recently. The park which will be spread over 200 acres will give an impetus to women, wanting to start-up.

“Women who are inclined to contribute to the development and proliferation of small and medium industrial units in Uttarakhand will receive government support. A specific percentage of jobs will be reserved for women in the units located in the industrial park,” said Harish Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government wants industrialists, particularly women entrepreneurs, to make use of the cordial industrial relations in the state to facilitate investment. The state topped the ‘Ease of doing Business’ ranking from being the 23rd only 10 months ago. The key sectors the government is looking at are tourism, aviation, health and hospitality. In addition to that the chief minister will also examine demand for providing land at concessional rates to women entrepreneurs.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August 2016 Issue).

News and Trends

