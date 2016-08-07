The App Way

August 7, 2016 2 min read

Finding one useful app from a pool of millions is a tough job. With an app for literally anything and the little time you have, having the right app at the right time saves up a lot of time. We went through a bunch of certain apps at Entrepreneur Camp and these are the ones buzzing.

How's my new idea?

Getting feedback on a business idea was never this quick and unbiased. Thanks to Flare - a community-driven platform by Internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy which gives instant feedback on a new business idea’s overview submitted by anyone. Idea submission is free, and “advisers” (entrepreneurs, experts, potential customers, and investors) can swipe right to “like” it, and left to “unlike”. For ideas that get 10 feedback or followers in 24 hours, the user can ask for more questions and check who the followers are, and even look for other ideas submitted.

What's in latest tech?

This is the Holy Grail for keeping a tab on the new mobile apps, websites, and technology products that are trending. For anyone who loves technology, particularly digital entrepreneurs, Product Hunt brings to the fore the latest and most happening stuff in technology that might be of great use to them and help them stay updated with relevant products. Users share hundreds of productsdaily on the app, which are upvoted and curated by the community and the Product Hunt team.

Where will I get free WiFi?

Is this the question on your mind when you are out? For most entrepreneurs who are running back and forth from different locations for meetings to office and home, WiFi Finder Free is the app to be thankful for. Simply enter your current location and the app will give you available hotspots, along with their passwords at nearby restaurants, airports, cafes, and so on.

