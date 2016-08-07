Books

Looking For Inspiration? Read These Books That Motivated Eliana

Looking For Inspiration? Read These Books That Motivated Eliana
Though born in Greece, Eliana Koulas grew up in Australia and moved to India about a decade back. With the aim to bridge the occasional gaps in the luxury market and to redefine the concept of luxury fashion in India, she set up Luxus Retail in 2012 and brought La Martina, an iconic international luxury Polo brand, to India in 2014.

Evolve The Brain, The Science Of Changing Your Mind Dr. Joe Dispenza

I have been fascinated about brainworks my entire life, and this book opened up a whole new world on how the structureand function of the brain’s neural networks, how they reorganise patterns and sequences in order to create new thought-pathways. Everything we do takes place through the brain, it’s the CEO of our body. How we think, act or feel, our relationships and perceptions of the world around us, our whole being.

I Am That Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj

It took me years to read this and I must admit its dense, provocative, cuts to the core and hard to digest. But what it will do is, stretch the curtains of your mind wide open, break paradigms, and catalyze new thoughts, which need to simmer and be experienced in real-life application while you engage the world with a new set of eyes.

Anatomy Of The Spirit Caroline Myss. Ph.D

This packs such a powerful punch, delving into the energy languages of the ’Spiritual Anatomy’ and how its dysfunctions affect the physical body. I had never considered that we weave our spirits into everything we do, and everyone we meet until I read Anatomy of the Spirit. It created such a stunning picture of the human body’s hidden energetic structures, while revealing there is a spiritual compass living in all of us which points to the divine.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (August 2016 Issue).

