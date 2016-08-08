New Funding Brings Partnership With Geniee

August 8, 2016 3 min read

Today, US-based ad tech SaaS startup AdPushup has secured an undisclosed amount as part of its Series A round led by Geniee, Inc., whose major shareholder is SoftBank Group Corp. Apart from them, other investors include Purvi Capital along with the existing investors who have also participated in the round.

AdPushup is a creator of a patent-pending ad layout optimization platform. Its optimization platform allows web publishers and bloggers to create and test different ad placements, sizes, and types on their web pages—thereby increasing ad revenue.

Commenting on the recent investment, Ravi Srivastava, Founder, Purvi Capital, said “The product has exceeded global standards from the onset. It utilizes sophisticated machine-learning technologies under the hood, but provides the simplicity of plug-n-play to the user. In an otherwise hyper-competitive space with razor-thin margins and ballooning CPCs, AdPushup makes it look easy for publishers to consistently and meaningfully amplify their bottom-line.”

Apart from the investment, the companies have also formed a strategic partnership aimed at extending services to Japan and Southeast Asia and collaborating mutually on proprietary ad optimization technologies.

Geniee currently serves over 60 billion impressions every month in this region, which are to be further optimized using the machine-learning-driven ad layout optimization platform developed by AdPushup.

Speaking on the investment, Tomoaki Kudo, CEO, Geniee, Inc. Said, “We commend both the cutting-edge ad-layout optimisation technology developed by AdPushup and the entrepreneurial spirits of the co­founders, Ankit and Atul. I believe this collaboration will boost publisher revenue to the next level across the board. I am looking forward to introducing this new technology to publishers in Southeast Asia.”

The startup, which is backed by Microsoft Accelerator, integrates with ad networks like Google AdSense to help web publishers test and optimize their ad layouts, thereby increasing ad revenue, without compromising on the UX. The machine-learning based algorithms can automatically fight banner blindness using continuous automated optimization. Existing customers have witnessed an average 69 per cent revenue uplift using AdPushup’s product.

“We are changing how ads are delivered on the Internet. Our software’s revenue growth has underscored the need for page level optimization in the Industry and now, having the support of an industry expert like Geniee will help us execute our vision more rapidly and broadly,” said Ankit Oberoi, Co-founder, AdPushup.

With this strategic association of AdPushup and Geniee we will see how technology will meet at a large scale.