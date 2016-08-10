Entrepreneur Network

Be More Personable on Video With These 6 Simple Tips

As video is quickly becoming a part of a solid marketing strategy and the best medium for online visibility, it's important that you don't simply make a video just to make one. Certain videos are not going to cut it -- without practice, personality and a great delivery, there's no point for you to get in front of the camera.

On this episode of Content Marketing Tips, Salma Jafri goes over six ways to project better and be more personable on video. Talking about a subject your passionate about, becoming comfortable on-camera, watching someone else who inspires you -- these are half of the ways Jafri explains will help you have a greater presence on camera.

Watch more informative videos from Salma Jafri on her YouTube channel.

