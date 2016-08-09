Big-I Is a Smart Home Robot That Will Stalk Your Family

August 9, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Siri, Alexa and Cortana are helpful around the house, but can their respective tech follow you around the house like something out of a science fiction movie? Big-I, the personal robot, can do just that.

The robot resembles a cuddly trash can, standing at waist length with one large "eye" where the trash can's lid would be. It's actually sort of cute, when you think about it. Big-I can see, hear, move and respond to voice commands you program it with, including IFTTT-like instructions. The robot is seen in its promotional clip reminding a father to send jackets with children if the temperature is below a certain threshold. It's told to play music when the father raises his hand a specific way.

The robot's open API and unique operating system mean there's room for customization as well, in addition to integration with your smart home appliances like lights and thermostat systems. It can also be educated, meaning you could potentially train your own little personal housekeeper. Just make sure Roomba doesn't see it and get jealous.

Big-I is slated to come in several colors, but it's not quiet ready yet for purchase. If you're interested in possibly grabbing one in the future, you can sign up for updates now to get $50 off a unit as well as access to the developer version when it makes its debut.