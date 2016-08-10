Grocery Buying Is Now Just A Click Away

August 10, 2016 4 min read

Buying groceries can be a very tedious job. And finding the right place to get what you need, can add on to the agony. Invariably, we all end-up running from one store to another to get what we are looking for, but that too doesn’t guarantee that you will.

However, with changing times, this domain is changing too. And quite a few online grocery stores now serve the purpose of customers by welcoming them to virtual market place and buy all their groceries under one roof. When the idea of online grocery struck Mayank Trivedi, he discussed this with his friends. This led to the inception of his e-commerce themed startup; Rashanwaala. In order to unfold the pages of his entrepreneurial journey, Entrepreneur India interacted with Mayank Trivedi, founder of Rashanwaala.

How did your educational background support your career?

After completing engineering from Dehradun in 2014, I started working with Silicon Interface as a web developer. Then, I moved to Bangalore in search of a job. I stayed there in PG for approx 4 months. I saw that my roommate used to order grocery online for my landlord. I found it really interesting. Being a web developer I started going through the entire website that use to work for online grocery. Then I thought that instead of sitting idle, let’s develop an e-commerce website that will add weightage to my resume. After investing some time I came with the product ready.

What was the path you chose to be an entrepreneur? Was entrepreneurship really your career vision?

We did profound research about online grocery, Startup and what actually entrepreneur does. I follow the entrepreneurs’ foot prints. I always wanted to do something new and entrepreneurship was always my vision. So, I came up with Rashanwaala.

Please share the story behind the conceptualization of your startup brand.

When I moved to Bangalore in search of a job I met my friend Prateek who was also searching for a job. Mostly, we appeared for two to three interviews per day. Most of the companies were startup and few were MNC. I had noticed that PG boys used to order groceries online. As an impulse, I called up my friend Prateek to discuss about online grocery. The two of us discussed about this and started reading how startup solving the customer problem. After an intrinsic research, we chose Dehradun and started up.

How did the name of your startup come up? Please tell us the story behind it.

Since, most of the places’ name in Dehradun ended with ‘waala’, it gave me an idea. This is how I justified my grocery store with giving it a name of “Rashanwaala”.

Please highlight your major business model. Who are the key players in your team who contribute to your success?

Currently we are working on no inventory model. I would like to owe a token of thanks to my entire team. As a collective growth of startup, my strength lies in my team. I would also like to add that Prateek supported me in my each and every thought.

How have your consumers responded to your product/service? Any particular story or comment you remember?

When we started our operation in Dehradun, the consumer response was low. But, I remember a customer name Shivani Singh she moved from US to dehradun she said:

“Excellent service, Helpful and prompt! These guys know how to run a business. This will remain my no. 1 choice, when I need groceries to be delivered at home. Keep it up!”

How do you like to kill your time, when you are not working?

Cricket, Cooking and surfing internet is mostly what I do.

What’s your business mantra to stay ahead in the market?

I believe one should work hard as there is no success to shortcut.

What is the biggest challenge which you faced while running your business? How did you face it?

We were short of funds in the month of March and had to offer salary and pay office rent .We were very tensed at that time. When Prateek came to know about it, he asked me for some time to fix this problem. He came back in few minutes and handed me money and I was surprised. He came as a saviour and helped me to face financial crisis.

In the business of online grocery shopping, Rashanwaala seems to be a startup which is steadily reaching out to the customers massively and solving a lot of their problems related to it.