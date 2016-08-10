Google

Good News for Gmail Users on Trello

Image credit: Gmail
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Google on Tuesday announced a few updates to Inbox aimed at helping you stay organized and save time.

For starters, Inbox now offers organized updates from the project management app Trello and software collaboration platform Github as well as Google Alerts previews. This round of updates also includes a few user-requested features, including Google Drive integration and a more prominent Delete button.

 

Now, if you use Trello, you'll get a summary of what's going on with your projects, so you never miss an update. GitHub users, meanwhile, will get a summary of code changes and filed issues for each repository.

Plus, you can now scan through new Google Alerts "just like a newsletter," Google Product Manager Thijs van As wrote in a blog post. New alerts are summarized right in your inbox, and you can simply click to read more or mark them as done.

This update is also good news for Drive users: the new integration means you can easily insert Drive links into emails, check and fix permissions for those links and save email attachments right to Drive.

You can also now drag-and-drop contacts between to, CC and BCC fields in the compose pane on the Web as well as delete items from your inbox just as easily as you can mark something as done.

These new features are rolling out now across Inbox for iOS, Android and on the web.

 

