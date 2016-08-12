Store It: My Passport Wireless By WD
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Let’s face it: deleting photos is no fun, and sometimes downright heartbreaking. But now there’s a way to keep all of your memories intact with My Passport Wireless- the wireless drive for all of your devices.
My Passport Wireless can also act as a Wi-Fi hub to share an Internet connection with multiple devices. Who could ask for more? Whether you’re a professional photographer, a hobbyist or simply a casual clicker, My Passport Wireless is an ideal travel companion.
Related: Limitless: SanDisk Creates Expandable Memory For iPhone