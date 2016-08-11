News App Customization - Get Only What You Want

August 11, 2016 3 min read

India has surpassed US to occupy the much coveted second spot in global internet user market, only behind China. With advancements, such as, Digital India and Startup India, the government in power has almost shown a keen interest towards pushing startups mainstream.

Apps, e-commerce and bridging gaps between traditional businesses and newer audiences, startups in India has persistently demonstrated to be a major source of an enormous demand for apps. Young Indians are driving the digital media consumption and there is a remarkable market for diversity of apps. App usage is fast shifting from socializing and entertainment, to more functional categories that are utilitarian and enhance productivity. Personalization and news are currently the fastest growing app categories in India. Strangely, even startups with virtually the exact same product/service and following a clone of business model, seem to get brilliant funding and work great (for now).

(Image source: Wikimedia)

With scores of news sources and an imminent information overload, news aggregators come in handy. Unfortunately, as lives get increasingly busy and everybody still trying to stay brushed with the news faster, thousands of media organizations exist today that aggregator sources and present their own style and opinion on the news story. They are a great tool to receive personalized news content, right on your mobile device.

Here are some apps that are worth your time

Google News

Offers a wide variation of news stories from multiple publishers. Alongside the headlines and local weather, users can browse “Suggested for you,” an area for news stories catered to your most recent searches. Users are also able to highlight an individual topic, such as technology, for all of the current news. By far, it remains one of the most comprehensive platforms to search a news story, or browse through.

Flipboard

A social-network aggregation, Flipboard is a magazine-format mobile app that is localized in more than 20 languages. The software collects content from social media and other websites, presents it in magazine format, and allows users to "flip" through their social-networking feeds and feeds from websites that have partnered with the company.

Dailyhunt (formerly NewsHunt)

This provides news about politics, sports, technology, business, entertainment & more for India & World, which help us to stay updated with live breaking news, daily news headlines & today’s top stories. The news is also available in local Indian languages – Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Urdu, Oriya & Punjabi.

UC News

It brings together news content from over 20 featured channels. It offers a platform that brings together both traditional and new media content creators in a single place, and introduces them to millions of Indian users who already enjoy a faster browsing experience on UC Bowser. It is an easy-to-use app, and features a unique and highly user-friendly interface along with a pleasant and uncluttered reading experience.

